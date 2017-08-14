Four out of ten say no to more refugees

22 percent of respondents in a surveybelieve Norway should receive more refugees this year than last year, while 39 percent believe we should receive fewer.

In the survey conducted by Ipsos MMI for the newspaperDagbladet, say 31 per cent that Norway should receive about as many refugees as last year.

In July, 260 asylum seekers came to Norway. This is the lowest number in a single month so far this year, showing new figures from the UDI. In total, have 2,624 asylum seekers arrived in Norway this year, It is 650 more than at the same time last year.

