Four out of ten say no to more refugees

TOPICS:
Asylum seekers in VestleirenKIRKENES.Asylum seekers in Vestleiren.Photo: Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Harald Breievne 14. August 2017

22 percent of respondents in a surveybelieve Norway should receive more refugees this year than last year, while 39 percent believe we should receive fewer.

 

In the survey conducted by Ipsos MMI for  the newspaperDagbladet, say 31 per cent  that Norway should receive about as many refugees as last year.
In July, 260 asylum seekers came to Norway. This is the lowest number in a single month so far this year, showing new figures from the UDI. In total, have 2,624 asylum seekers arrived in Norway this year, It is 650 more than at the same time last year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Four out of ten say no to more refugees"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*