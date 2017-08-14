Recipients of unemployment benefits will be working for voluntary organizations

Recipients of unemployment and rehabilitation benefit payments will be able to work in voluntary organizations in the future. Today they can only work for private or public employers.

Work and employment Minister Anniken Hauglie (H) says to Vårt Land that the new regulatory change is being made to reduce the number of recipients of unemployment benefit payments.

“Too many people are spending too long on this type of benefit,” says Hauglie.

145,000 people receive unemployment benefit payments per today. The scheme ensures them an income during periods when, due to illness or injury, they need help from Nav to get back to work.

– The regulations must be amended. Now, recipients of unemployment benefits will have the opportunity to work in a voluntary organization, says Hauglie.

She emphasizes that only serious job opportunities will be approved.

– The work will help bring them back to normal paid work. The goal is that they will be able to support themselves and become taxpayers again, “she says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

