Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) don’t want to bring foreign fighters home to Norway

Frp believes that Norwegian foreign fighters abroad must be punished in the country they have committed terrorist attacks and do not want to bring them back to Norway.

On Monday, Minister of Justice,Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp) stated to Vårt Land newspaper that all Norwegian fighters have the right to return to Norway,but must expect to be prosecuted.

‘’All Norwegian citizens and children of Norwegian citizens have the right to return to Norway. But adults have to expect to be prosecuted. These are people who have actively taken a choice that is in sharp contrast to our democratic foundation based on freedom and respect.They have supported a violence-glorifying project that has taken the lives of others in the most bestial ways’’ said Wara.

Frp in parliament wants Norway, like Denmark, to refuse to bring foreign fighters back to the country and believe they should be sentenced and punished in Syria.

‘’When Norwegian nationals either resort to terrorist groups or “foreign powers”, they have failed their country fundamentally.They are traitors,and I also do not believe that the state has any responsibility whatsoever for their well-being’’ said Frp’s foreign policy spokesman, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, to NTB news.

The debate about whether foreign fighters wanting to return to Europe should return to the countries from which they come,in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s call to European countries to take back the over 800 IS fighters captured by US soldiers in Syria.

About 100 Norwegian citizens have gone down to the conflict areas, and the authorities estimate that about 30 of them are still in Syria and Iraq.

