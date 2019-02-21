Murder indicted man produced for custody

Murder indicted 48-years-old man produced for custody

The man who is charged with killing a woman in her sixties on a cemetery in Haugesund; is produced for custody in Haugaland District Court on Thursday.





The woman in her sixties has died of the injuries she sustained when she was attacked at Vår Frelsers (Our Saviour’s) cemetery in Haugesund at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. She expired during the night before Wednesday. the police seized an axe which they associate with the fatal attack at the crime scene.

According to Haugesunds Avis, is the man that the police believe is responsible for the murder, convicted more than 20 times before. These cases concern violence and threats.

“The accused 48-years-old is being presented for detention on Thursday,” Police Lawyer, Marte Engesli Lysaker, informs at a press conference on Wednesday.

Asks for transfer

Defence Lawyer, Erik Lea, states that his client has not answered whether he assumes guilt in interrogations. Lea requests that his client is to be transferred to a psychiatric institution.

“If there is no room for him there, and he must be transferred to jail, will that happen on Thursday,” Lea tells VG.

Lea has represented the 48-years-old multiple times before. He states that the accused has been undergoing treatment at a psychiatric institution on several occasions.

“He should probably have been under continuous treatment, but there has not been a warrant,” Lea continues.

No prior relation

The police will not confirm whether the axe they found at the crime scene is factually the murder weapon. The woman will be autopsied on Thursday.

They inform that there is nothing that indicates that there is any prior relationship between the murder indicted man and the dead woman. The Police hope they will clarify whether the woman was a random victim, and what the motive behind the murder was, in further interrogations of the man.





