Greenpeace: Possibly we will stop the oil drilling ourselves.

Greenpeace leader Truls Gulowsen says it’s hard to understand how the government allowed Statoil to drill in the Barents Sea without research of how this will impact the local seabirds and wildlife that are in the area.

Statoil is drilling expolartory wells in several places in the Barents Sea, one of which is the Korpfjell well. Greenpeace has complained to the Environmental Directorate on their approval to allow exploratory drilling in this area, but the Ministry of Climate and Environment has rejected the complaint, according to NRK.

“I do not know what to do. I thought the Minister would put his foot down or at least set a boundary for wildlife and the seabirds’ habitat. Find out the minimum amount of seabirds that can be in the area before one can drill for oil. If he is not going to budge on this decision, we must do what we can to protect it, even stop the drilling ourselves, says Gulowsen. He feels Strongly that this can have serious consequences for the huge amounts of wildlife and seabirds in this area should there be an oil accident during drilling.

Political advisor to the Ministry of Climate and Environment, Jens Frølich Holte (H), claims it is difficult to have an overview of wildlife and seabirds over such large areas.

“When conducting human activities, there is always a risk of pollution, but the requirements we set are good enough, according to our assessments.” he says.

Five rubber dinghies with Greenpeace protesters, protested two weeks ago against Statoil’s exploratory drilling in the Hoop area of ​​the Barents Sea. Protesters from 19 countries participate

