The government is building a new asylum center at Trandum

The government wants to improve conditions for asylum children waiting to be deported from the country, and they are expanding the Immigration Detention Centre at Trandum with a new building, according to NRK news.

Several human rights organizations, and the Ombudsman, have for a long time claimed that the present residential center is unsuitable,and even harmful to children. Immigration and Integration Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of the Fremskrittspartiet (FRP), believes there will be improvements made because of the new building, which will be located outside the area where the boarding is happening today.

‘This has been an ongoing discussion that has been happening at length, about whether the present facilities are ideal for families. We have come to the conclusion that maybe we can get even better deals outside of Trandum,’ said Listhaug to NRK news.

The new building will also have increased capacity.

‘Summa summarum, all in all, it will be better for families with children, and there will be increased capacity to lodge the adults who are going to be deported’, said Listhaug.

Last year, 143 children and their parents stayed at the family department at Trandum for between one and 24 days.

