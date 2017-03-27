Government forces protection of whistle-blowers

Employees who report unacceptable circumstances in the workplace, should be better safeguarded. The government hopes the change in the law can take effect this summer.

The procedures for notification now apply to contracted workers and workplaces with more than ten employees. Public authorities are also to keep the whistle-blower’s identity secret, NRK reported.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Anniken Hauglie hopes it will lead to more people who dare to speak out about unacceptable conditions in the workplace.

– We are certain about this. Now that we are including more employees and ensuring that more businesses are included, there will be a significant improvement in notifications.

Employers have an obvious responsibility to create procedures and ensure that the procedures are well known within the organization, but also that they have a culture at the individual workplace that it is legitimate to voice criticism. It is a management responsibility, says Hauglie.

The proposal to strengthen whistle-blowers protection was sent to be considered on June 20th last year and will be submitted to Parliament this week. Hauglie hopes the decision is made before the summer, and that the changes to the law enter into effect on July 1st, 2017.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today