The government in Malaysia proposes imprisonment for false news

The Malaysian Government has promoted a new bill to punish those who produce fake news with up to 10 years in prison.

The new bill introduced by the Malaysian government would make the production of false news illegal in the country. After the bill became known,critics of the government feared that the law could become a tool for silencing dissidents in advance of the elections in August.

Malaysian prime minister, Najib Razak, is suspected of being involved in a corruption scandal involving state funds. Critics claim that the law will be used to criminalise reports and messages that deal with this and other illegal issues involving the government.

