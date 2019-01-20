Government to fight against Polygamy

Government to fight against having multiple wives

In the fight against multi-wives, the government considers laying down a limit on how many times Norwegians can marry people from abroad.

‘’We intend that there will be a maximum limit for how many times one can get a spouse to Norway.

If you have a wife from abroad, you may not be able to pick another one up,’’ said immigration policy spokesperson for Fremskrittsparti (Frp), Jon Helgheim, to Dagbladet newspaper.

The party’s starting point is that everyone can collect a spouse once.

Such a bill will hit those who find a companion during studies or holidays abroad, and who want to establish themselves in Norway.

‘’The most important consideration is to prevent multi-wives and that people in Norway might abuse a scheme. We have examples of spouses being threatened and dumped in Pakistan, and many of these marriages do not work well. Many are not treated properly,’’ said Helgheim.

The head of the Arbeiderparti’s (Aps) Immigration Committee, Masud Gharahkhani, pointed out that multi-wives are already illegal in Norway, but told Dagbladet that the party is pro measures that stop abuse of family establishment.





© NTB Scanpix / #



