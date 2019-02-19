Government to prevent children from being sent abroad

The Government has set up an expert group to advise on how to prevent children and young people from being left abroad against their will.

The expert group will review up to ten individual cases where children and young people have been left abroad against their will. The review will provide knowledge of what has happened and the reasons for the events stated the government.

‘’We know that some families send their children out of the country against their will, to institutions and schools where serious human rights violations and violence have been uncovered. It is very serious and it can have major consequences for children’s lives and health. The government is therefore increasing its efforts to prevent this from happening to more children and young people’’ said health minister, Bent Høie of Høyre (H).

Based on the review, the expert group will provide advice and recommendations on how future cases can be prevented.

In a new report from Fafo, it appears that nearly 40% of young people with Somali backgrounds have attended school abroad, and that some parents refer to this as a way of disciplining their children or young people. According to Minister of Justice and Immigration, Tor Mikkel Wara of

Fremskrittsparti (FRP), it is known that this also applies to people with other national backgrounds.

‘’As a Minister of Justice, I am concerned that children and young people should have sufficient protection against being left behind by their parents abroad under irresponsible conditions. Therefore, I will consider whether further action is needed, such as clarification of penalties and increased penalties, to combat this form of child and adolescent abuse’’ Wara said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today