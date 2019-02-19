Tripling the issuing of emergency passports at Oslo Airport

During the last week we have seen up to triple the amount of travelers who need to have emergency passports issued by the Border Control agency at Oslo Airport.

We have seen a large increase in the number of applicants for emergency passports, says section leader Anette Brevik at the Border Control section at Oslo Airport to NTB.

Brevik says they usually issue around 15 emergency passports a day, but this last week there has been a doubling.

On Sunday, we had a tripling of temporary passports, she says.

The section leader from the Eastern Police District sees the increase in connection with the passport crisis in Eastern Norway.

At the police HQ in Oslo there are no available appointments to book new passports for the next 60 days. At the same time, there are limited spaces for the drop-in hours that are available in the mornings, according to VG.

The border control section at Oslo Airport is 24 hours a day. Brevik nevertheless discourages travelers from trying for travel documents to be issued in the Arrivals Hall at the last minute.

We try to be efficient but there is often a lot of traffic and a long wait with us. It happens that people miss their flight. Also, not all countries accept emergency passports, such as the United States and some countries in the Middle East, says section leader Anette Brevik.

