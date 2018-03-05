Great skiing on the beaches of Southern Norway

There will be more snow over Eastern and Southern Norway. There are already reports of good skiing conditions on the beaches in Arendal.

According to Yr.no, most of the snow is in Southern Norway and Eastern Norway, while Western Norway and Northern Norway get the clearest weather. “A little snow” is announced every day until Thursday in the east.

“We may get 15-20 centimeters with snow in southern and eastern Norway during the week,” says Meteorologist Beathe Tveita at Storm Geo to Nettavisen.

More snow will fall south of Mjøsa, and most in Vestfold.

In Oppland, the road agency warns against particularly slippery roads, especially the small roads.

On Monday afternoon, there was excellent skiing on the beaches of Tromøy in Arendal it is reported – not very common is those parts .

