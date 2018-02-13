Haukeland hires hospital Imam

Haukeland University Hospital has extended its religious offer to the patients and, as its major hospital, has employed its own imam.

The leader of the priesthood service, Liv Ingrid Svela, said she is pleased to bring the fresh hospital imam, Mohammad Azeem (44) to the team.

“From time to time we receive questions from patients wishing to talk to an imam. And since patients express that they need an imam to talk with, we have now managed this commitment,”said Svela to NRK news in Hordaland.

Azeem is now working with the four other hospital priests at the hospital. There is currently only a test scheme up and running, and the imam is at work one day of the week.

