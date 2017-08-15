Heated Prime Minister Duel between Erna and Jonas

Heated PM Duel between Erna and Jonas, neck-and-neck in poll

Bourgeois chaos or red-green mess? Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) and Challenger Jonas Gahr Støre (AP) agree on one thing: It will be messy with the other one heading the Government.

After warming up with a tax duel on TV 2, they met two to a new duel at NRK later in the evening.

Tax cuts or tax increases were the main topic also on national TV channel, but towards the end the debate was switched over to if the parties on the right or the red-green coalition parties are good enough friends to get their act together if they achieve a majority.

– All the bourgeois parties go to the election with their own policies, as they did last time as well. But it did not happen as we would have liked, that all four parties participated in the Government, explains Solberg.

Four years ago, the Liberals (V) and the Christian Democrats (KrF) would not form a Government with the Progress Party (Frp).

– We still managed to find good solutions to many of the difficult issues, such as the asylum policy, says Solberg.

The current Prime Minister is sure in her case:

– If we get a bourgeois majority in the election this autumn, we will get a bourgeois Government afterwards.

Labour and Progress Party in bed

Støre was asked what signals it sends voters that the Labour Party collaborates with the Progress Party in Sandnes.

– It’s the subtle essence of local Government, but the main pattern around the country is that bourgeois parties work together, and the red-green collaborate, says the Labour leader.

Støre has been quick to point out what he calls a burgois chaos, but NRK’s debate leader, Jon Gelius, thinks there are many who acknowledge the claim that there is a red-green mess as well. Something Støre naturally disagrees with.

– I think it’s easier than on the other side because, on my side of the line, those who want to replace Erna and Siv are clear that the Labour Party will head the Government. We have kept the doors open to the parties in the centre, but now the door is closed with the Liberals, which has chosen the Conservatives (H) and Frp, and it looks like KrF goes the same way, says Støre, getting in the last word of the duel:

– You have married to the Frp, and that will be your biggest legacy, Erna.

Neck-and-neck between Støre and Solberg

50.3 percent of respondents believe Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre will be Prime Minister after the general election, while 48.4 percent believe Erna Solberg (H) will continue.

1.3 percent of respondents who have an opinion, answers another candidate, the poll Kantar TNS has made for TV 2 shows.

In April, Jonas Gahr Støre led a corresponding poll with 51.4 percent, while Erna Solberg received 44.1 percent.

In Western Norway 58 percent believe that Erna Solberg continues as Prime Minister. In Oslo and Akershus, 51 per cent of respondents believe that Solberg draws the winning ticket.

In Northern Norway, however, only 33.3 per cent respond that they think Solberg continues as Prime Minister. More than 62 per cent believes Støre takes over.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today