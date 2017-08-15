Three Norwegians suspected of gang rape in Sweden

Three Norwegians were arrested in Sweden, suspected of being behind a gand rape in Värmland in late July.

The three are also suspected of seriously offending and harassing the victim. Police prosecutor Stefan Wessberg told the Expressen that the rape occurred outdoors and that the offended and the suspects knew each other.

“All the people involved are Norwegians, and they were on a temporary visit over to the Swedish side. These three Norwegians later returned to Norway. They have been asked to be extradited from Norway, he says.

The police is investigating the case as a gang rape.

“Yes, it is in the nature of the matter since all three have been arrested for rape. But it does not necessarily mean that everyone was active. It may be enough to have been on the spot and thus being involved, he says.

————-