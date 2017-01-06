Hospital criticized after newborn dies of hypoxia

The Østfold Hospital breached the requirement for proper routines when a newborn baby died of hypoxia (lack of oxygen) in 2015, according to the State Board of Health.

When the woman arrived at the hospital in the spring of 2015 there were already signs of complications when the child’s heartbeat was measured, writes NRK news. The woman was to give birth at low risk department, but was not transferred to the unit where they handled higher risk births.

The Board of Health believes that the rapid fetal sounds combined with frequent contractions should have led to better monitoring and the midwife should have consulted a doctor.

They believe the fetus was not monitored in accordance with good practice when a “deviation to normal birth” occurred in the latter part of the birth.

The deviation from good practice is so large that it is considered irresponsible, writes the Board of Health. The child was lifeless when born, and after a few hours died of hypoxia.

The conclusion from the Board of Health states that the woman was not given proper and caring obstetrics, and that the woman was not properly monitored throughout the course of the delivery. Østfold Hospital does not wish to discuss the case.

There are some elements in the report we find unclear and we have therefore requested a clarification meeting with the Board of Health in January,” says the Hospital to NRK.

