Hundreds marched in support of Frode Berg in Kirkenes

Hundreds of people went to a torchlight rally from the church in support for alleged spy, Frode Berg, on Saturday.

Approximately 450 people marched under the banner, ‘Help Frode Come Home – People to People-Support Collaboration,’ reported The Barents Observer newspaper.

Øystein Hansen arranged the event. Along with many others in southern Varanger, he launched a support group for Berg.

‘Frode has to come home, and Norwegian authorities must do everything they can to get him out,’ said Sør-Varanger’s member of parliament, Rune Rafaelsen of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap), to those in attendance.

An official letter was also handed from the group to the Russian authorities.

It was received by a representative of the Russian Consulate.

Frode Berg has been imprisoned in Moscow, accused of espionage, after being arrested by the Russian security police (FSB) on December the 5th.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today