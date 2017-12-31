Hundreds marched in support of Frode Berg in Kirkenes

Hundreds of people went to a torchlight rally from the church in support for alleged spy, Frode Berg, on Saturday.
Approximately 450 people marched under the banner, ‘Help Frode Come Home – People to People-Support Collaboration,’ reported The Barents Observer newspaper.
Øystein Hansen arranged the event. Along with many others in southern Varanger, he launched a support group for Berg.
‘Frode has to come home, and Norwegian authorities must do everything they can to get him out,’ said Sør-Varanger’s member of parliament, Rune Rafaelsen of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap), to those in attendance.
An official letter was also handed from the group to the Russian authorities.
It was received by a representative of the Russian Consulate.
Frode Berg has been imprisoned in Moscow, accused of espionage, after being arrested by the Russian security police (FSB) on December the 5th.
