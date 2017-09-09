Hurricane Irma: Norwegians stranded in school

Lack of fuel causes Ada Elisabeth Aas and her husband Kai unable to get out of the way before Hurricane Irma hits. Packed hotels lead them to stay over in a school.

The couple was evacuated from the hotel they stayed in at the Florida Keys on Saturday, but were unable to find any available hotel rooms in less vulnerable areas in the vicinity.

– We were told to go to Tampa and to stay at a school there. We have been welcomed by the Red Cross and the police, Ada Aas tells NTB.

The married couple, who is on vacation, arrived on Tuesday and has witnessed how the state is preparing for Hurricane Irma to hit on Sunday,. 5.6 million people in Florida have been told to evacuate.

Aas has relatives in Atlanta, but lack of gas makes it imposible for them to go there.

– We were told to go north and people went bananas. There were long queues to buy gasoline.

In high spirit

– Had we been able to drive away, we would have done so, but we can not do that. We are factually stranded here, says Aas.The two have been told they have to stay where they are until Monday or Tuesday.

The authorities in Florida have used strong measures and words to describe the damage that hurricane Irma can cause.

– This hurricane will kill you if you do not get out of its path, says spokesman for the national hurricane centre, Dennis Feltgen.

– We are not afraid, we are in good spirits. We are being taken care of, says Aas, adding that she and her husband are the only tourists staying in the school.

20 people perished

Irma has already set several records on its deadly journey from the Atlantic Ocean and over the Caribbean islands.

It has caused extreme winds of at least 82 metres per second over a longer period of time than any other weather system measured by satellite.

Several smaller islands in the Caribbean are completely razed and all in all, at least 20 people have perished. It is feared that the death toll will continue to rise.

The hurricane entered the Caribbean on Wednesday and first hit Barbuda, in the island state of Antigua and Barbuda, before continuing onwards towards the mainland.

