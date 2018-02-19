Hurtigruten’s latest ship launched

Hurtigruten’s newest ship MS Roald Amundsen was launched at Ulsteinvik in Sunnmøre this past Saturday. The ship will be used for expedition cruises in the polar areas.

MS Roald Amundsen is equipped with large battery packs and is the world’s first hybrid-driven expedition ship. According to Hurtigruten, the ship is packed with environmentally friendly solutions and green technology.

On board there will be custom-built expedition equipment, a separate research center, several restaurants, an infinity pool and large outdoor deck where guests can enjoy the spectacular view of nature the ship will be sailing through.

The new acquisition is 140 meters long, 23.6 meters wide and accommodates 530 guests and a crew of 151 people.

The ship is scheduled for traffic already this year, while its sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen, currently under construction at Kleven shipyard, will follow in 2019.

