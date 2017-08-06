Nobody apprehended after stabbing in Oslo as of yet

The police are still searching for the perpetrators who they suspect to have been responsible for the stabbing of a man in Wessels gate in Oslo on Saturday night.

– There are currently nobody arrested in the case, confirms watch officer at the crime unit of the Oslo police District, Øyvind Torgersen, to NTB on Sunday.

The police are searching for two or more assailants after a man in his forties was found with stab wounds in his own apartment in Wessels gate in Oslo at ten pm on Saturday. The men supposedly sought out the victim in his apartment but disappeared from the scene before the police arrived.

Not critical after all

The police searched around the premises on Saturday – but left without any trace. Who they are looking for or what the relationship to the offended, they presently do not wish to comment upon.

Torgersen reports that the victim will be questioned on Sunday afternoon.

The police at first believed that the man was seriously injured after being stabbed with a knife in his head and shoulder. But as it turned out, he escaped from the attack with minor injuries.

The police have heard witnesses in the area and have conducted technical investigations on the site.

Nneighbours notified the police about the incident just before 10 pm.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today