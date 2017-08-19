Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, says we can never be 100% secure

The government is working on high security and preparedness, but we can never totally safeguard ourselves against terror, said Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen of the Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

‘I think we should be realistic enough to say that we can never secure ourselves 100%, and I don’t think we want to live in a community where we can secure ourselves 100%. It wouldn’t be a society that is particularly nice to live in’, he told NRK news.

At the same time, he emphasised that Norway is a safe country, but encouraged the population to be vigilant, and not be naive.

The government has received heavy criticism about their work on safety and preparedness in the wake of the highly critical Gjørv report after the 22nd of July attacks in Manchester. Amundsen said efforts must be made to strengthen terrorist preparedness.

‘It is a high priority area that I personally adhere to. We have strengthened the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) by NOK 300 million, we have strengthened the police, to which we will soon have added 2,000 new positions, and we’ve put in place an emergency centre,’ emphasised the minister.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today