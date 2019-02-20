King Harald turns 82 on Thursday

On Thursday, King Harald is 82 years old, and Norway’s monarch is not on the sidelines. In March, a state visit to Chile is scheduled.

The King of Norway enters his 82nd year with a rich schedule.

In 2018, the royal couple were on state visits to Argentina and China, and in just over a month, it is time for another trip abroad with Chile as the destination.

The visit marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Norway and Chile, and during the trip the King will, among other things, meet the country’s president, Sebastián Piñera.

In the coming months, the king will also have county tours on the agenda, and both the royal couple and the crown prince and princess will visit several places around Norway.

However, the 82 year-old king is not only active when it comes to travel, he has previously been engaged on the media front earlier this month. In an interview with Dagens Næringsliv newspaper (DN), King Harald compared Norway’s oil fund to Uncle Skrue’s money.

‘’We have become richer than we ever imagined. We have become Uncle Skrue, we are a country with lots of money. It makes us attractive to many since they want our large oil fund to invest with them’’ said the King to the newspaper.

The King also repeated previous assurances that he will never leave the throne as long as he lives.

‘’It has become a tradition in this country that we keep on to the bitter end” he told DN.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today