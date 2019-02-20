Winter holiday is the new Easter holiday

Mild “Easter weather” has become the new norm in the winter holidays.Several places are already bare of snow and the ski tracks are sticky.

You may have noticed that the air is milder.Perhaps you have already replaced the thickest ski wax with a thinner variant.

Winter holidays are in full swing in parts of the country, but the winter feeling is increasingly absent. And it will get milder.

It is expected to be over ten degrees into the weekend in several places.The mild air will lead to snow melting, which will be felt in the ski runs in the southern part of the country.

‘’This is more like the weather we see in the Easter holidays, where the snow has started to melt and it is bare in several places’’ stated the meteorologist, Aslaug Skålevik Valved to NTB news.

The snow boundary is now at 800–1000 meters, which contrasts with the snow that has been laying over the lowlands lately.

Taking over from the Easter holiday

‘’February has been unusually warm’’ said climate

scientist, Jostein Mamen, at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute to NTB.

‘’At the same time, the winters in Eastern Norway have been unusually mild every year for the past five years.This means that the winter holiday takes over as a departure period, because there are better snow conditions then. When Easter comes, it is warm with little snow.

Ten years ago, by comparison, it was minus four degrees and up to 67 cm of snow at the end of winter holidays in Oslo

‘’It is natural to see the mild winters in the context of global warming. In general, we expect mild winters to come. Only now and then we will get winters of good old-fashioned caliber’’ said Mamen, even though the public are consistently told that weather and climate are two different things and even though the USA has been affected by unusually cold and snowy conditions in recent weeks.

He added that new heat records were set for February in Hordaland and Oppland on Friday last week. Then it was measured to be 14.3 degrees in Etne and 13.3 degrees in Bjorli. On the same day, a total of 17.6 degrees of heat were measured at Linge in Møre og Romsdal, but it was not a record.

Early klisteresong

Several places in eastern Norway have already found the correct wax for cross-country skiing.

‘’It is not entirely unexpected, but it is perhaps a little early’’ said trail manager, Hege Blichfeldt Sheriff of the Ski Association.

‘’Mild days and cold nights create rough snow and a hard and icy edge. Usually, people end up with sticky wax at the end of February or early March. Only then does it usually become warmer than zero degrees.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today