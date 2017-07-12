Knife stabbings – one dead in Oslo

A person died after knife stabbing at Grefsen in Oslo

A person has been found dead after being stabbed in an apartment at Grefsen in Oslo. A person is arrested in the case. The police investigate the case as a killing.

– We are conducting tactical and technical investigations on the spot. We can not say anything more at present, says Mona Nordby, Duty Officer in Oslo, to NTB.

The police will not say anything about gender or age of the dead or arrested.

– This will happen in a press release on Wednesday, she says.

The apartment is located in Kjelsåsveien on Grefsen, NTB is informed by the Operations Centre of the Oslo Police District.

– We have a theory of what might have happened, says Nordby to VG.

The police were notified of the killing at 23.32 on Tuesday night.

Man in his seventies knife stabbed in Fredrikstad

A person is arrested after a 70-year-old man was brought to hospital with critical injuries after knife stabbing in Fredrikstad. The man is out of danger.

– We have arrested a person. The man who was injured was sent to hospital and is out of danger, says Operations Manager in the East Police District, Ingar Signebøen, to NTB.

– There was an incident between two people inside an apartment. There was no one else present, says Signebøen. He confirms that there is a relationship between the two.

The police were notified of the incident in Cicignon district in Fredrikstad at 22.08 on Tuesday night, writes Fredriksstad Blad. The police confirmed to NRK that the man has been admitted to the Østfold Hospital.

The police have questioned witnesses in the case. They do not want to say anything more about the course of events.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today