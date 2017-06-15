The Crown Prince’s family soar to footballing greatness at Skaugum

The Crown Prince’s family received a bit of assistance from Jan Åge Fjørtoft, and other high profile footballers when they won a match, 6-5 against LSK United. Crown Prince Haakon became the match winner.

The annual football match at the ‘Skaugum Arena’ is extremely friendly, but both teams looked strong as they threw the toss.

For a long time, it seemed that the guests from Lillestrøm had drawn the longest straw. At half time, LSK were clearly in the lead, but in the second half, the home team started a formidable fight-back.

Team captain, Crown Prince Haakon, put in the crucial 6th goal, sending his team soaring to the 6-5 victory.

‘I think about that last goal. It was only good luck that it ended in the goal-mouth’, was his comment after the match.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Prince Sverre Magnus were also on the home team. Jan Åge Fjørtoft was in goal.

‘The challenge was to get the team working together on a proper strategy,’ said Mette-Marit after the match.

LSK keeper, Haakon Berntsen was named ‘Man of the Match’ and was able to cash-in on keeper’s gloves signed by Peter Schmeichel himself.

The football matches at Skaugum are a collaboration between the Crown Prince’s family, and the Norwegian Football

Association. The home team have lost all the previous matches, so this must have been a particularly sweet result, despite the friendly atmosphere of the event.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today