Landed in Bergen due to a drunk passenger

A plane had to land intermediately in Bergen due to a drunk passenger

An aircraft that was on its way from Iceland to Budapest had to land at Flesland to drop off a drunk and belligerent 37-years-old male passenger.

At 13.43 police district West was contacted in connection with an aircraft on its way from Iceland to Budapest had to land at Flesland.

“The person was a drunk and bickering foreign citizen who was unwanted on board. No one was injured. Except by embarrassment and unacceptable behaviour,” writes West police district on Twitter.

Furthermore, they state that the man has been detained and charged with drunkenness arrest.

According to Nettavisen, it was a flight from the Icelandic low-cost carrier Wizz Air, which was forced to make an unscheduled visit to Bergen.

