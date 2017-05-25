Liberals wants more answers from Høie about IT leaks

Liberals wants more answers from the Minister of Health regarding IT leaks

The Liberals fear that the IT leaks in health care can spread. Now the support party demands more answers from the Minister of Health.

The Liberals (Venstre) finds the review report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) deeply disturbing, and demands new responses from Bent Høie (Conservatives), reports NRK.

– I’m curious about the major user permissions foreign IT staff has received, can provide access to patient information for the entire Norwegian population, says Kjetil Kjenseth. Kjenseth is the Liberal member of the Health and Human Services Committee in Parliament.

– Can the Minister of Health guarantee that the access does not allow access to more or all of Norwegian Health net’s patient data? This he, among other things, writes to the Minister.

34 IT workers abroad

The report from PwC states that at least 34 IT workers abroad have had access to sensitive information about Norwegian patients. They probably had access to home and email accounts of employees of the country’s largest hospitals.

Høie have already said that the report highlights a number of weaknesses with the use of subcontractors in the health sector.

– The report shows that we need to look at weaknesses regarding private subcontractors on ICT in general. This is what the health service is completely dependent upon. We have medical equipment and ICT solutions that will be developed and operated by private, he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today