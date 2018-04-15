The Liberals wants a ban on GPS watches for children

The Young Liberals (Venstre) has received support from the National Convention to ban products aimed at children that can be used to eavesdrop on conversations, including GPS watches.

– Children are entitled to privacy as well. Listening in to children’s private conversations without consent, is a serious violation of their privacy, says Young Liberals leader Sondre Hansmark to NTB.

– I am therefore pleased that the Liberals wants a ban on products that can monitor children without they being aware of it, he adds.

In the specific proposal that the Liberal’s National Convention adopts later on Sunday, it states that the party wants “a ban on products aimed at children who can be used to eavesdrop on private conversations without consent.”

