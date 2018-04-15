Solberg: We understand the action in Syria

We understand the operation in Syria says Solberg

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) says the American, French and British campaign against Syria was a clear signal that the use of chemical weapons has consequences.

– Any use of chemical weapons is prohibited. It is highly regrettable that the UN Security Council was unable to take action against questions of chemical weapons in Syria, because Russia has repeatedly vetoed it,” said Solberg.

The Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), she says that she understands the action while avoids saying that she supports the attack.

– “France, the United Kingdom and the United States action against Syria tonight is a clear signal that the use of chemical weapons has consequences. From Norway, we understand this action,” said Solberg, who was on her way home from Mexico, Saturday afternoon.

Solberg hard out against Russia’s role in Syria

It is very regrettable that Russia is supporting the Syrian regime and disabling the work of the UN Security Council, according to Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives).

– The cruel war in Syria has been raging for seven years. Hundreds of thousands are killed and millions displaced, Solberg says in her speech to the Liberals National Convention on Sunday.

– It is human suffering beyond comprehension. While Assad’s Government has conducted a brutal war against its own people, the outside world has failed in their response, she states.

Solberg points to that the global community has failed in providing a sustainable and long-term solution.

– The matter of chemical weapons use in Syria has been voted on by the UN Security Council in 2012, 2013 and 2014. But ever since, the Security Council has been disabled because Russia repeatedly has vetoed any proposal regarding Assad’s regime. I think that is very regrettable, she says.

