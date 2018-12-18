Ethiopian Airlines hit light mast at Oslo Airport

A passenger plane from Ethiopian Airlines with 75 passengers on board has collided with a light mast at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL). Nobody is injured in the incident, but the mast is lying over the plane.

– The mast must be removed by crane before the aircraft can be moved, Communications Manager in Avinor, Kristian Løksa, tells NTB.

The incident occurred at 7:10 pm on Tuesday evening.

– The plane was ready for take-off when the wing brushed the light mast. The Passengers are now transported back to the terminal by bus. The plane is grounded, and passengers may travel on another plane, Løksa informs NTB just after 8 pm on Tuesday.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight was en route to Stockholm when the incident occurred, and it was to continue onwards to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 8:50 pm from there.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today