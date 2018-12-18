Søreide meets Pompeo and Bolton in the US

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), is visiting the United States where she will have talks with her counterpart Mike Pompeo and Chief Security Officer John Bolton this week.

“Good dialogue with key players in Washington, such as Pompeo, is important,” says Eriksen Søreide.

“Regular contact at the political level gives the opportunity to exchange views and analyzes and to discuss current foreign and security policy issues,” she explains.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is one of the main speakers at the UN High-Level Conference on Human Rights Defenders in New York.

“Norway has had a leading role in UN efforts to protect Human Rights defenders ever since the UN Declaration on this was adopted 20 years ago,” Eriksen Søreide continues.

“Every day, brave Human Rights defenders make an important job worldwide to contribute to a more peaceful and inclusive society. Nevertheless, we see that more and more people are being subjected to abuse and killings. This is a trend we have to turn around,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs rounds off.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today