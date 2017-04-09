Likely that a terrorist attack may be carried out in Norway this year

The Secret Service (PST) has adjusted the threat level in Norway for a two month period.

The PST held a press conference Sunday afternoon after the discovery of a possible bomb object in the Grønland district of Oslo Saturday night, and also in light of the attack in Stockholm.

Head of the PST, Benedicte Bjørnland, says it is likely that an attack can occur in Norway this year.

– It is likely that the attacks on France, Germany, Britain, Russia and Sweden will spill over to people inside Norway with extreme sympathies.

The recent demonstrations of how easy such attacks can be carried out, suggest that others can see the possibility of implemententing something similar, Bjørnland warns.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today