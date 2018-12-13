Lithuanians sentenced for illicit work

Lithuanians sentenced to prison for ‘black’ work

Two Lithuanian citizens have been sentenced in Stavanger District Court to two years, and one year and two months in prison, for so-called ‘black work’ (moonlighting) for which they didn’t pay tax.

The two men, aged 30 and 31, have had positions as general manager and owner of several construction companies in the district. The youngest of them acknowledged a penalty for everything and received the shortest sentence. The other admitted partial guilt said Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

The two Lithuanians had many employees who were also paid ‘black’ wages, usually in cash.

The court found that the two companies had deceived the tax system out of around NOK 5.4 million. The court believes it has also been proven that the two have avoided nearly 1.2 million kroner in taxes and fees.

Private accounts

On invoices sent to customers, one of their private accounts or family members accounts were listed. Customers thought they bought legitimate, tax-paying services.

In court, one of the defendants explained that the goal was to operate the company legally, but this was impossible because there was no money left for taxes and fees when costs and wages were paid. There was no accounting, which, according to the judgment, made it difficult to detect the offences.

Lawyer, Thomas Klevenberg, said his client would appeal the verdict. The youngest of the men hasn’t decided whether the judgment will be appealed. Both are denied the right to self-employment for a period of five years.

The 31-year-old owes a deposit of more than 1 million kroner.

The 30-year-old will be fined 250,000 kroner.

