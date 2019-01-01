Lower tariff on food imported from poor countries

As of January 1, several agricultural goods imported from poor countries will be duty-free or will receive a lower rate of duty.

Following a decision by parliament, Norway will provide lower tariffs on imports from countries in the GSP system (Generalized System of Preferences). Therefore, several goods from so-called GSP + countries, which are lower middle-income countries, will be duty-free from 1 January or will receive a lower customs duty on imports from countries that are part of this system reported Nationen newspaper.

The product groups covered by the scheme receive 20% lower tariffs than other GSP countries.

The poorest and least-developed countries (LDCs) already have customs exemptions for the goods included in the scheme.

