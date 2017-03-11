The majority of Norwegians believe that refugees contribute positively

7 out of 10 Norwegians think that refugees contribute positively in terms of diversity, according to a survey done by Ipsos for Redd Barna (Save the Children).

85 percent of the respondents said that they have contributed to helping refugees in one way or another.

– This shows that the Norwegian Government has a lot of good forces behind them – if they want to utilize the potential.

– instead we see an asylum and refugee policy with severe cutbacks and measures that sends a signal for as few as possible to come here, says section lead for Save the Children Norway, Thale Skybak.

Three quarters of those surveyed said they would like to help refugees in their communities to make them feel welcome.

7 out of 10 have given away clothes, toys, equipment or other things, while about half the people have participated in fund-raising campaigns or contributed through non-profit organizations. About 1 in 10 has helped receiving or helped unaccompanied minors with accommodation in the municipality.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today