Conservative Party (Høyre) want the right to drink beer in the park, and to buy stronger beer in a supermarket.

Høyre wish to change legislation so that it’s legal for people to be able to drink beer in a public park, and buy stronger beer in a grocery shop. The two amendments to the program were adopted by the party at their congress on Friday.

The party is now adopting the amendment that it will no longer be illegal to drink alcohol in the park, and that beer with an alcohol content of 5.5% may be bought in a shop.

These decisions were welcomed with great joy and jubilation among the many Congressional delegates who had spent a long Friday in the conference hall at Gardermoen.

The editorial committee wanted the proposals to be rejected, but the majority voted otherwise. Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, who led the effort to write the proposed party program, did appear to take it too hard that the majority of congressional delegates

wanted more liberal alcohol policies than the program originally proposed.

He contented himself with pointing out that ‘beer in the park’ possibly had reformulated something.

A proposal to make later off-licence sales times for alcohol was rejected.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today