Man charged with rape of minor in Tromsø

A man in his twenties has been arrested and charged with rape of a minor girl in Tromsø on Sunday. There is an ongoing investigation of the case.

– Roughly speaking, I can say that we received a report Sunday afternoon. The report concerns a rape Sunday night, says Operations Manager in Troms Police District, Karl Erik Thomassen, to NTB.

Thommasen states that there is no known relationship between the victim and the accused.

– The girl is under the age of consent. Other than that, we do not yet want to say anything more about the circumstances, says Thommasen.

The investigation continues Monday with technical investigations and interrogations.

