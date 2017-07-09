Man fallen into the Muldalsfossen in Møre og Romsdal

A man has probably fallen into the Muldalsfossen in Møre og Romsdal

The fire department conducts a search at Muldalsfossen in Norddal municipality in Møre og Romsdal after a man supposedly has fallen into the waterfall.

– Valldal Brannvesen is out in the event of an accident in Muldalsfossen. On-site performs search, the 110-center in Møre og Romsdal informs onTwitter.

The first report on the case came at Sunday at 5 pm. West Police District announced that a foreign person had fallen into the waterfall and that all available resources were on their way to the place.

All rescue services

– We are on our way with rescue divers. The local fire department is on site and assists with searches along the river bank. The current depth of the river is impossible to estimate, Fire Chief at the 110-center in Møre og Romsdal, Åge Henriksen, tells NTB at 6 pm.

In addition to the fire service, air ambulance, a Sea King rescue helicopter and an alpine rescue group contribute to the search.

Muldalsfossen, located at Tafjorden in Norddal municipality, is one of the highest waterfalls in Sunnmøre. The waterfall, which has a fall of about 200 meters, constitute the last part of Muldalselva before it ends in Tafjorden.

Muldalsfossen is a waterfall at Tafjorden in Norddal municipality. The waterfall is the last part of Muldalselva before it ends in Tafjorden. In total, the fall is about 200 m and thus one of the highest waterfalls in Sunnmøre (height is uncertain due to difficult access). The table crosses under a bridge at the fjord. Muldalselva is regulated and the lake benefits from one of the power plants of Tafjord Kraft so that there is normally not full water flow in the waterfall. The municipality of Ålesund sold shares to the Tafjord power company in 1957. When the municipality of Ålesund took over the waterfall earlier, the name “Kaiser Wilhelm’s waterfall” was used as a name in commemoration of the German emperor

