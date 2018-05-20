Man found sleeping on railroad track in Drammen

Train line rails and wheels Spanish couple Train Delays Østfold lineRailway .Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 20. May 2018

The police were called out when Bane Nor employees discovered a man sleeping on the railway track at Drammen Station on Saturday night.

 

The police were notified of the sleeping man at 00.29, wrote Drammens Tidende newspaper. They moved out and made sure that he fell asleep in a safer place.

“The man was drunk and we suppose that was why he fell asleep on the railroad track,” said police operations manager, Rune Hunshamar.

 

