Man injured in occupational accident on highway in Agder

Man injured in occupational accident during work on highway in Agder

A man in the 60’s has been brought to hospital after a work accident during the construction of the improved highway between Arendal and Tvedestrand. The injury sustained is unclear.

According to the police in Agder, the accident occurred at Heftingdalen, and they were notified of the case just before half past ten Saturday morning.

It’s concerning a 60-years-old man who has been unloading heavy items from a trailer. He lost the balance and fell backwards. He landed on his head or neck, informs the operation center.

The Labour Inspectorate has been notified of the matter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today