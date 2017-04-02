Man with lacerations hospitalized in Oslo

The police are working to secure evidence after a man with lacerations entered the emergency ward of Oslo , Sunday afternoon. The man’s condition is no longer viewed as critical.

The police appeared at the emergency room with several units when they were notified by a watchman at 4 pm Sunday.

– The man has cuts to several places of his body. The police have done both technical and tactical research. Crime Technicians are also involved, according to Operations Manager of the Oslo police, Rune Ullsand.

The man was admitted to the emergency room at Ullevål hospital. Late Sunday the police informed that the man’s injuries are no longer described as critical and they are waiting to be able to interrogate him.

– He came to the emergency room in a car, and the case is being investigated, says Ullsand. According to TV2 the man himself drove the car to the emergency room.

– We are interested in any information about the movements of the vehicle and whether people have seen or heard of the tumult, fighting and so on that have not been reported to the police, Officer Torgeir Brenden stated.

The injured man is residing in the Søndre Nordstrand district of Oslo, according to TV2.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today