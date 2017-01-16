Man seriously injured by explosives

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured when a homemade explosive object went off accidentally in Skien on Monday night.

The man obtained abdominal injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Ullevål Hospital in Oslo. On Monday, the hospital reports that the injuries are severe.

– We are investigating in two areas. We have crime technicians on-site, and in addition we will interview those involved, said Operations Leader Kim Stokke from Sør-Øst Police District as told to the NTB news agency.

Currently, the police have not determined what type of explosives it was or why the object exploded.

– There were three people in the Skien apartment who were involved with making the homemade explosives, when the explosives somehow went off, said Operations Leader Jan Olaf Jansen to VG.

The incident occurred in a semi-detached house in Skien. The other two persons were not injured, and they alerted the police.

Sør Øst Police were notified about the incident at 01.45.

