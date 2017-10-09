A man threatened to kill a 14-year-old in Nedre Eiker

A man who was armed with a knife threatened to kill a 14-year-old boy in Lower Eiker in Buskerud on Sunday. The man has not been arrested.

– The man had brought forth the knife slowly and in a threatening way to the boy.

He eventually cycled from the site after the incident, says operations manager Olav Myrvold from the southeastern police district to NRK.

The man is unknown to the 14-year-old and reported to the police about the incident around 19:00 Sunday evening. The incident occurred at the Solberg Center in Lower Eiker.

The police know that the man was also seen on a bus that went towards Drammen, but failed find him.”He’s about 40 years old, dark blond slightly longer hair and he is wearing what is described as both red and light colored, so he may be wearing both, says Myrvold.

Source: NRK / Norway Today