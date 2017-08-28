Man died after he rescued a cat from an electric pole

A man in the 20’s died Saturday after he came in contact with a high voltage power line in Eidskog in Hedmark.

The man had climbed to rescue a cat.

“He climbed the electric pole to pick up a cat and fell down,” says operations manager Bård Einar Hoft in the inland police district to NRK.

The police have closed the case as a tragic accident. The man received treatment from both ambulance and air ambulance personnel, but he did not survive his injuries. According to the NRK, his wife and a friend witnessed the accident.

The police were notified of the accident Saturday at 13.30 afternoon. The man leaves his wife and a child, relatives are being taken care of by the municipality’s crisis team.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today