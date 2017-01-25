Mann has been reported for possible horse rape

A man has been reported to the police in Vesterålen after investigation of possible horse rape in Nordland started. The man did not acknowledge violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

On Tuesday 17th of January, Police in Vesterålen received message about a man who brought a horse into a stable in Sortland and was suspected in violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

Police started an investigation immediately, and in a press release Tuesday police said that a man connected to the Sortland case have found.

“The person has acknowledged that he has wrongfully taken up into several stables in Vesterålen.

The suspect has not acknowledged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Police said that the case is still under investigation and that police are waiting for analysis results of technical discoveries.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today