50-50 for and against Listhaug on integration

Survey shows half the population is supporting Listhaug on immigration

Half the population believes the government, represented by Sylvi Listhaug (Frp), is doing a good job in terms of immigration and integration, according to survey.

More than before, the government is handling the immigration and integration field well, compared with 2015, writes Dagsavisen.

Around 49 percent respond that they believe the government is doing a good job of dealing with immigration and integration. This is a significant increase since 2015. At that time 33 percent believed that the Solberg government did a good job in this area.

“It is very positive and shows that people understand the necessity of a strict immigration policy and an integration policy that demands.

We need to keep the asylum flow under control if we are to succeed in integrating and safeguarding the Norwegian welfare society.

“I experience broad support throughout the country when I travel, ” immigration minister Sylvi Listhaug told Dagsavisen.

People’s impression of integration is also better than last year, and it’s those over 60 years who think integration works best. But 40 percent think integration seems bad. 43 percent answered the same in 2016.

The survey has been done in cooperation with the Nobel Peace Center and Ipsos / MMI before Listhaug went out of pregnancy leave this spring. That is the third year Ipsos / MMI does this survey.

