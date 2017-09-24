Married couple who stole 2.6 tonnes of empty bullet sleeves sentenced to unconditional imprisonment

A German couple in their 60’s were arrested in the summer for stealing 2.6 tonnes of bullet casings from shooting ranges. They’ve been sentenced to 10 months of unconditional imprisonment.

‘They also received a 100,000 kroner fine, using their car as security,’ said the woman’s defence lawyer,Hilde Guldbakke, to NRK news. Bodø Nu newspaper first reported on the case.

The married couple were stopped on their bicycles in Nord-Trøndelag in August, and charged with up to 30 thefts of empty ammunition sleeves from various shooting ranges.

They were also judged to have taken firearms, weapons parts, or ammunition without permission. The police estimated that the total value of the stolen goods to be approximately 52,000 kroner.

‘In the field of fighting crime, it is one of the strangest cases I’ve experienced,’ said Guldbakke.

The verdict stated that this wasn’t the first time they’d been to Norway to steal empty ammunition sleeves. On at least four previous occasions, they had travelled to Norway to steal empty sleeves, which they then sold in Germany.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today