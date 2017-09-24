TV2 only applicant as commercial public broadcaster

TV 2 has applied to continue as commercial public broadcaster. Application deadline for a agreement with Norway expired on Saturday. There are no other applicants.

– For 25 years, TV2 has been based on the community assignment as a commercial broadcaster and the affiliation to Bergen and Western Norway. We wish to continue this, says redactor in TV2, Olav T. Sandnes.

The applicants must have a broad program profile to be considered. Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland, believes that TV 2 has what it takes.

– I’m pleased that TV2 has applied for an agreement with Norway to run commercial public broadcasting. This shows that the agreement the Government announced will ensure continued healthy competition in the broadcasting area and contribute to a multitude of news media in Norway, she says.

The Ministry of Culture aims to enter into an agreement by December. The agreement will enter into force no later than eight months afterwards.

MTG did not apply

MTG has also been mentioned as a current candidate to apply for the agreement. MTG Norway includes channels TV3, Viasat 4 and TV6, as well as the P4 radio channels.

MTG chief Morten Aass confirms to NTB Saturday that they have not applied. To Kampanje, he told that the deadline was too short from the agreement was announced on June 23.

– We considered it very carefully because it would be exciting to challenge TV2, but the deadline was to short. Without Bergen and a full news platform in place, there were too many pieces that needed to be fitted to be an adequate alternative. But it was first and foremost the short time frame that was the obstacle, says Aass.

TV2 did not apply for a renewal when it was announced last year because it did not include a subsidy from the state. Since then, the Parliament has reviewed the case and concluded that money is to be offered to compensate for the extra costs imposed as a result of the prerequisites.

Up to NOK 675.000.000 in support

When the Government concludes a agreement with a TV channel, it will be compensated with up to NOK 135 million per year for five years. The channel that is awarded the agreement can thereby receive NOK 675 million from the Government during the contract period.

– It is of great value to the public that there are different options to choose between, and that there are players with different geographical and editorial standpoints. Continued competition between public broadcasters is crucial to maintain width and quality, says TV2 CEO Sandnes.

Among the requirements stated in the requirements is that programs in Norwegian must fill at least 50 per cent of the aired programs, and that the main editorial and key news room of the channel must be situated in Norway and at least 100 kilometers away from Oslo.

