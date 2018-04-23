Mayors conduct weddings on Trolltunga, Gaustatoppen, and via Skype

The mayors climb up mountain peaks, go to fishing villages, and conduct weddings via Skype after taking over responsibility for civil ceremonies from the District Court.

Mayor of Odda municipality, Roald Aga Haug, will marry a couple on Trolltunga this summer, a tour that will take him and the bridal party around eight hours up and down.

“I’m not a marathon runner, but I’m looking forward to it, and hope to make it.

We are open for the most part, I have a diving certificate, so I can perform marriages on the seabed too,” said Haug to NRK news.

The Odda Mayor has also married a couple without being physically present. A local couple would love to marry on the beach in Sri Lanka. Haug could not join them and the solution was to do it through Skype.

“It was a romantic ceremony, even though I was in the chairmanship hall in Odda and those being married were on a beach far away,’’ laughed Haug, emphasising that the couple had to make a formal marriage when they returned home.

The chairman of Tinn, Bjørn Sverre Birkeland, will marry Vibeke Lunden and Arne Solbakken in September at the top of Gaustatoppen. In Lofoten, the chairman of Flakstad, Hans Fredrik Sødal, will devote a couple in the fishing village of Nusvær, which is on UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list.

Bjarte Dagestad, chairman of Forsand, has not received any requests for marriages on the top of the Preikestolen and Kjeragbolten, but is ready if anyone wants to.

But marriage at a taxi rank was a little too informal for the mayor of Hol, Petter Rukke.

‘’There must be some standard over it. It’s a big event,’’ said Rukke.

