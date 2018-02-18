Men attempt to drag woman into a van at Sognsvann in Oslo

Two men attempted to drag a woman into a van while she was jogging at Sognsvann in Oslo on Saturday morning. The police are looking for the men.

The woman managed to escape and is physically unharmed after the incident, that occurred at approximately 10.20. The perpetrators are described as two men with dark, thick bubble clothes. Their faces were covered with scarves. The vehicle was a rusty, white car or van.

“We are in contact with the woman, and are going to secure clothes and look for traces of DNA,” said the operations manager, Tor Jøkling at Oslo Police District to VG newspaper.

“We are very interested in witness observations, if someone has noticed a white car or van. We will also check if surveillance cameras in the area have picked up anything”, he said.

The incident occurred in the car park at Sognsvann, which is a popular outdoor area.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today